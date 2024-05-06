Unlocking The Thrilling World Of 121METADEX – The Ultimate Decentralized Prediction Gaming Platform

Declaration of the results: Each player in the room, after the date of prediction is over, gets the chance to declare the winner of the game. They can either declare themselves as the winner or announce the other player as the winner at the end of the game. Suppose there is a conflict in the results declared by both players. In that case, the platform arbitrates the room, which then refers to independently verifiable open and public sources, qualifies the actual result of the prediction, and thereby confirms the winner.