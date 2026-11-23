The chapter titled “Hard Times in a Soft City” is set in the capital city of newly independent and partitioned Bengal. Through a complex and ambivalent understanding of modernity—and, more specifically, of the postcolonial city-society—this chapter explores how the characters played by Kumar came to epitomise the city itself. Reading it, I could transport myself through time: arriving at the 19th-century Calcutta of Saheb Bibi aur Gulam, and then bidding goodbye to the enigma of Calcutta in the late-1960s Chowrongee. Chowdhury calls Chowrongee a moment of reckoning both for Bengali cinema and for Kumar’s oeuvre. There is a Calcutta after Chowrongee, but it is a different Calcutta; and there is stardom after Chowrongee in Kumar’s career, but that is a different kind of stardom. The dark Calcutta of the 1970s was to re-emerge in the art cinema of the decade, while the figure of the zealous protagonist who had mirrored the city through romance, humour, pathos and heroic discernment gradually began to fade.