Review of ‘Happy Go Funny: The Lighter Moments of Life’

In her gentle, humane way, the author also subtly draws our attention to some of our foibles as the populace of a nation and reminds us that there is room for improvement. Cultural observations and historical facts are humorously woven into her stories when she speaks about telegrams, matrimonial ads, the indiscriminate use of ‘Ok’ in speech, the place of the sandwich in popular cuisine and so on. The disgusting habit of spitting in public spaces, the noisy honking on roads, our lack of basic etiquette in using lifts, the apathy towards the hapless pedestrians on the street—all these are addressed in her witty, inimitable style.