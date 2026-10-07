Skeet Ulrich’s Scream Arc Was Cut Short After Melissa Barrera’s Departure

Fellow Ghostface alum Matthew Lillard recently confessed that he regretted signing on to reprise his role of Stu Macher in Scream 7. “It’s really f---ing bulls--- and really hard and she’s on the right side of history,” he said of Barrera. “I went back to do Scream, and I got called out. And I’m like, ‘Oh, f---. That’s brutal. I feel bad about that. I feel ashamed about that. Because in that moment I was so excited to go back, I didn’t really think about Melissa and that journey. I didn’t say no.”