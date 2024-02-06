Rituparno ...My 7 AM Friend

Satyanweshi was, as the film world knows, his last work. Normally, before a film, he would be calling me with questions on language and colonial background. In this case, there was silence. I heard of the project from the media with his choice of Sujoy Ghosh as Byomkesh. When he finally called, he said he hadn’t been well, pancreatitis aggravated by his sugar issues. He was going to start shooting at Kabardanga, and if I had any intentions of watching the shoot, I should be ready to spend the whole day there. As usual, I refused. In any case, the name of the place made me uneasy—either the fact that he was shooting in an old graveyard, or perhaps the sense of doom came from what followed.