Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Bengal CM Visits

Over a career spanning five decades, the actor has done 350 films, mostly in Hindi and Bengali languages. Mithun made his acting debut with art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen. He bagged his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978), but he gained mass popularity with the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a box office juggernaut.