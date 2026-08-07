Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Bengal CM Visits

Mithun Chakraborty is recovering after being hospitalised.
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited him.
The actor has been of BJP's primary campaigners in several elections.
Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty is recovering steadily after undergoing minor surgery at a hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun at the hospital on Friday and shared an update about his health on social media. He also posted pictures of his meeting with the actor.
The actor underwent a procedure on Thursday to remove a metal plate that had been implanted following an incident. The procedure was successful and the actor is in a stable condition.
West Bengal CM On Mithun's Hospitalisation
The CM, in a social media post, wrote, "Distinguished film actor and BJP central committee member Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to health issues. I visited the hospital today to see him. I spoke with him and enquired about his health condition. I pray to the Almighty God for his speedy recovery."
According to IANS, the CM said, "He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon."
He further added, "His identity is beyond just his political life. His contribution behind the beginning of a nationalist government in West Bengal is immense. A small operation was performed. He is doing well now."
Over a career spanning five decades, the actor has done 350 films, mostly in Hindi and Bengali languages. Mithun made his acting debut with art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen. He bagged his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978), but he gained mass popularity with the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a box office juggernaut.
He previously served as a Rajya Sabha member representing the Trinamool Congress before resigning from Parliament in 2016, citing health reasons. He later shifted camp and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and emerged as one of the party's key campaigners in West Bengal. He has actively participated in several election campaigns, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.
Mithun will next be seen in Batwara 1947 and Jailer 2.