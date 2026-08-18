BLACKPINK’s Jennie Apologises To Disappointed Fans Amid 10th Anniversary Celebrations Controversy

The 30-year-old singer acknowledged the fans' frustration regarding the lack of celebratory events. She said, "Our 10th anniversary should have been a moment where we could just celebrate and be happy together, and I’m sorry that instead, some of you were left feeling disappointed. There’s really no excuse I can give for that. BLINKs have always been one of the biggest blessings and greatest loves in BLACKPINK’s life. I’m sorry I couldn’t show you a better side of myself in that moment, and more than anything, I just want you to know how thankful I am for everything you’ve given us over these 10 years."