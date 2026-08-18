BLACKPINK’s Jennie Apologises To Disappointed Fans Amid 10th Anniversary Celebrations Controversy

Jennie posted a heartfelt message on Weverse addressing fan disappointment over the lack of major 10th-anniversary celebrations.
The singer explained her delayed response was due to her busy international festival schedule, including performances at Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic.
Fellow Blackpink member Jisoo also apologised to fans during a Weverse livestream, expressing sadness over letting down their supporters.
BLACKPINK's Jennie has apologised to disappointed fans. The singer wrote on Weverse on August 17 after fans expressed sadness over her absence for the band's tenth anniversary on August 8. Fans expected large-scale events to mark the milestone.
Jennie's apology to BLINKs
Jennie explained her silence on the matter in her direct message to fans. She said, "I’ve been thinking a lot about our 10th anniversary and honestly, it made me really sad that I didn’t get the chance to properly talk to BLINKs and share how I was feeling," as per a report in Billboard.
What did Jennie say in her apology?
Tour commitments delayed her response. Jennie took the stage as a Lollapalooza headliner on August 1, followed by appearances at Japan's Summer Sonic on August 14 and 16. Jennie said she needed to complete these professional obligations first.
She said, "I wanted to wait until I finished my last festival that was already scheduled because I felt like I could come back and speak to you with a clearer heart." She also expressed gratitude, stating, "These past 10 years have given me some of the most special moments of my life, all because of you. Your love has been with us through every step, helping us grow and allowing us to dream even bigger for the future."
The 30-year-old singer acknowledged the fans' frustration regarding the lack of celebratory events. She said, "Our 10th anniversary should have been a moment where we could just celebrate and be happy together, and I’m sorry that instead, some of you were left feeling disappointed. There’s really no excuse I can give for that. BLINKs have always been one of the biggest blessings and greatest loves in BLACKPINK’s life. I’m sorry I couldn’t show you a better side of myself in that moment, and more than anything, I just want you to know how thankful I am for everything you’ve given us over these 10 years."
Promises dedication to audience
"I won’t forget everything I’ve learned and felt along the way, and I’ll keep growing and doing my best to give back all the love you’ve given me," added the Solo singer.
About BLACKPINK 10th anniversary controversy
YG Entertainment organised a physical meet-and-greet at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul only two days prior, leaving fans unable to participate. The agency informed the public that 40 paying Weverse members would attend an exclusive gathering in Seoul with JENNIE, ROSÉ, LISA and JISOO, The Korea Herald reported.
A short clip captured the event. BLACKPINK's official X account posted a video of the meeting on August 17. The footage depicted the members talking with supporters, handing out pink flowers and gathering around a three-tiered pink cake.
The group held a Weverse livestream prior to the fan event. Fellow band member Jisoo offered a similar apology during the broadcast.
She said, "I originally wanted to see so many of you, and I knew this was an important day — our 10th anniversary... I wanted this to be a happy occasion, but I’m sorry to the BLINKs who feel let down. I hope you know that I love you."