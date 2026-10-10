Delhi High Court Directs Amitabh Bachchan To Appear Personally If He Wants To Continue Or Settle Personality Rights Case

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The case involves claims over use of his celebrity status, including links to Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights case Photo: Facebook
Summary of this article

  • Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the direction on Friday in the Delhi High Court.

  • Amitabh Bachchan has been given time until November 16, 2026, for settlement talks.

  • Bachchan filed the 2022 suit seeking protection of his name, image and voice from alleged misuse.

The Delhi High Court has directed veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to appear in person if he wants to continue his personality-rights suit and the settlement talks with various entities do not conclude.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the direction on Friday (October 9) while granting the parties time until November 16, 2026. The court said Bachchan would have to be personally present at the next hearing if the settlement remains incomplete or falls through and he still wants to press any claim in the suit.

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As per a report in Hindustan Times, the court, in its order, said, “Time stands granted. List on 16.11.2026. In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.”

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Settlement talks continue

The parties informed the court that Bachchan had already secured protection for his personality rights through an ex parte injunction in November 2022, but they later chose to explore an amicable settlement through mediation during the proceedings.

The sides told the court they had settled with some defendants. But the papers are still unsigned.

Bachchan’s counsel Dhruv Anand sought more time to complete the required formalities and place the settlement agreement on record, citing logistical issues on Bachchan’s part.

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What we know about Bachchan's personality rights suit

The case dates to 2022. Bachchan moved the court to protect his personality rights.

According to the suit, mobile application developers were using Bachchan’s name, image and voice to run lotteries by illegally associating themselves with Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He also asked the court to stop book publishers, T-shirt sellers and other businesses from using his identity.

Interim protection was already in place by November 2022. Then, Justice Navin Chawla barred the public at large from violating Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights.

Justice Chawla said the defendants were drawing on the veteran actor’s fame to market their own businesses without his consent. That finding led to the interim protection granted to Bachchan.

“The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring his disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed,” Justice Chawla had said.

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