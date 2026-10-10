What the court said about Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights suit

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the court, in its order, said, “Time stands granted. List on 16.11.2026. In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.”