August 29, 2021
US Airstrike Kills Suicide Bomber Intending To Hit Kabul Airport: Taliban

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

Associated Press (AP) 29 August 2021
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.
A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce. (AP)

