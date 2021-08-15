August 15, 2021
Tricolour Hoisted At Indian Embassy In China To Celebrate 75th Independence Day

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri hoisted the Tricolour at the Indian Embassy, with the function attended by large number of Indian diaspora.

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:51 pm
Indian Embassy in China hoists Tricolour. (File image)
Indian Embassy in China on Sunday celebrated 75th Independence Day by hoisting Tricolour in Beijing.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri hoisted the Tricolour at the Indian Embassy..
The function was attended by a large number of Indian diaspora based in Beijing.
After the flag hoisting, Misri read President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation.

The embassy has organised a number of events to mark the occasion, including depiction of national heroes by children of the Indian diaspora, a painting exhibition on “India through Chinese eyes” and a webinar on India’s achievements in its journey during the last 75 years in various fields.

Misri along with his wife Dolly Misri also felicitated winners of various competitions organised by the embassy to mark the occasion. (With PTI inputs)

