The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:48 pm International News Analysis

To Improve The Quality Of Beef, Malaysian State Wants Koranic Recitals For Cows

"We believe the quality of the beef will get better if the animal is calm or in a relaxed situation."
Outlook Web Bureau
To Improve The Quality Of Beef, Malaysian State Wants Koranic Recitals For Cows
To Improve The Quality Of Beef, Malaysian State Wants Koranic Recitals For Cows
outlookindia.com
2018-04-05T17:49:46+0530

Cows in a conservative Malaysian state could be played Koranic recitals in the hope it will help them relax and improve the quality of their beef, a senior official said today.

Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, a member of the executive council in Kelantan state, put the idea forward in the hope that it will be taken up by cattle farmers in the rural state.

The influential Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) is in charge of the state legislature in Kelantan, in the north of the Muslim-majority country, and has previously attracted controversy for promoting tough Islamic laws.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We believe that (reading the Koran gives) peace of mind to people, so it might give peace of mind to animals and produce better meat," said Che Abdullah, who oversees the agriculture portfolio in the local government.

"We believe the quality of the beef will get better if the animal is calm or in a relaxed situation."

The official added there was no timetable for the plan and it was not something the government would roll out on its own. It was hoping local farmers would lead the way in implementing it, he said.

PAS has been pushing to introduce a tough Islamic criminal code, known as hudud, in Kelantan that includes penalties such as amputations for theft and stoning to death for adultery.

In 2015, the state assembly passed a law mandating the hudud but it has not been implemented as the federal constitution forbids it.

More than 60 per cent of multi-ethnic Malaysia's 32 million inhabitants are Muslim but a traditionally tolerant brand of Islam has been eroded in recent years as conservative attitudes gain ground.

AFP

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malaysia Beef/Cows etc WTF International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Star India Bags India's Home Series Rights For Nearly 1 Billion Dollar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters