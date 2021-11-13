Live Streaming Of Australia Vs New Zealand: Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Final Between AUS Vs NZ Live

Second-placed in their respective groups, Australia and New Zealand overcame table toppers Pakistan and England in the semifinals to set up a Trans-Tasman final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International cricket stadium on Sunday (November 14). On digital devices, live streaming of AUS vs NZ will be available from 7.30 PM IST for Indian viewers. (More Cricket News)

Both Australia and New Zealand will be looking to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

New Zealand have been closer to (ICC) limited-overs world trophies but somehow their destiny didn't favour them and they ended up being the runners-up in the limited-overs tournaments, with the latest in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell pulled off the impossible after hitting Chris Woakes during the England versus New Zealand semifinal, leaving everyone surprised including his own teammate Jimmy Neesham, who was seen seating emotionless while the New Zealand dugout celebrated the victory over England.

The story didn't start here. Actually it began with Neesham and Chris Jordan in the 17th over when the left-hander hammered Jordan for 23 runs to reduce the run rate required.

The seasoned new-ball pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have impressed with their line and lengths. And the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have been effective in the powerplay overs.

Black Caps, the nice guys, who are flying high, would be aiming to put their hands on second world trophy this year, having won the inaugural World Test Championship earlier in June this year.

The AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup final match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

On the other hand, Australia took a leaf out of New Zealand's book and took the match deep against Pakistan in the second semifinal. With 22 runs needed off the final two overs, Matthew Wade did a Jimmy Neesham-esque and slammed Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for three consecutive sixes to guide his team Australia home.

Australia opener David Warner’s consistent performance throughout the tournament provided his team some meaningful starts on the slow wickets of the UAE. The left-hander could pose as a major threat to New Zealand as he has scored 236 runs at an average of 47.20 in the premier event.

Leggie Adam Zampa, who leads Australia for the most wickets (12), has to be treated with respect too by the Kiwis. Zampa is only second to Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (16) as the leading wicket-taker.

The Australia vs New Zealand showdown will be a cracker that one cannot afford to miss. Watch live.