Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

David Warner lost his SRH captaincy in IPL 2021 due to poor form. If Australia have reached the T20 World Cup final in UAE, it's because of Warner's explosive batting.

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp
Australian opener David Warner (L) is the fourth highest run-getter of the T20 World Cup 2021. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T17:33:15+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 5:33 pm

David Warner is a classic example of ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’. Discarded by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his poor run in the 2021 season, the Aussie opener has hit form at the right time for Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

Warner will be a key man in Australia's roster in Sunday's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai. With 236 runs from six innings, David Warner is the fourth highest scorer in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (303 runs) is the leading batsman.

David Warner came into the T20 World Cup 2021 broke, not only because of his poor run with the bat but also how he was treated, humiliated at Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he considered family and led to the IPL title in 2016.

 The left-handed opener was stripped of the captaincy, dropped from the team and was even not allowed to be on the ground. Warner was a distraught man at SRH.

 Warner, who is still SRH’s top run-getter with 4014 runs from 95 games in the IPL, has always been a fighter and just needed one good innings to be back in form, something skipper Aaron Finch reiterated before the start of the T20 World Cup.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

 “He’s one of the best players to ever play the game for Australia,” Finch had said before the T20 World Cup. After scoring 14 in Australia’s win over South Africa in the opener, the nimble-footed Aussie dynamite roared back with a 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka, which included 10 hits to the fence.

Warner's next two innings didn’t go as planned but with back-to-back knocks of 89 not out (vs West Indies) and 49 (vs Pakistan in semis), the Aussie left-hander will be a massive threat to the New Zealanders on Sunday. Ironically, it was NZ skipper Kane Williamson, who replaced Warner as SRH captain. It did not change Sunriser's fortunes in IPL.

Although Warner’s T20 stats against New Zealand – only one 50-plus score in seven matches – go against him, the 35-year-old is a bowlers’ nightmare on any given day and will leave no stone unturned in a bid to win Australia’s maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.

With the top three batsmen – Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Jos Buttler – all out of the T20 World Cup 2021, it can be Warner’s day on Sunday as the Sydney man needs 67 runs to finish the T20 World Cup on a high.

As a matter of fact, Warner didn’t play a single T20 international for Australia since September 2020 coming into the T20 World Cup 2021.

David Warner was stripped off the captaincy by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management due to poor form in IPL 2021. (BCCI-IPL)

Hitting out at SRH for their ‘poor’ treatment of Warner, former Aussie legend Brett Lee had predicted the Australian opener to be pivotal for Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“The tide will turn, he’s a class player, you don’t lose class overnight,” Lee told SEN Radio last month. “The thing I’ll say about David Warner is he was so poorly treated throughout the IPL.

“To firstly get stripped of his captaincy, then to be dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, not being allowed to go to the ground – if you want to wreck someone’s confidence for a few games, that’s the best way to do it.

 “He’s always been one of the top run-getters in the T20 format, certainly in the IPL. I’m expecting big things from David Warner, and I reckon he’ll turn his form around,” Lee added.

 Warner must have heard Brett Lee.

Tags

Koushik Paul David Warner Brett Lee Aaron Finch Dubai Australia national cricket team Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Australia Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India

2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed As West Indies Under-19 Batting Consultant

US High Jumper Erik Kynard To Get 2012 Olympic Gold Medal From Russian Doper

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Ex-Pakistan Star Shahid Afridi Tells Virat Kohli To Quit Captaincy, Focus On Batting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Advertisement