David Warner Slams Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says IPL Team Didn't Give Reason For Sacking Him As Captain

Star Australia batter David Warner on Tuesday claimed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad management did not provide him with any reason as to why he was removed from captaincy in the IPL earlier this season. (More Cricket News)

Warner was replaced by New Zealander Kane Williamson as SRH captain during the first half of the IPL in India as the team was lying at the bottom after losing five out of six matches.

The change in captaincy did not reverse SRH’s fortunes as they finished at the bottom of the IPL points table. A struggling Warner was omitted from the playing eleven in the last few matches when the lucrative T20 tournament resumed in the UAE.

“With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't," Warner told 'India Today'.

“The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because, I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think."

The 34-year-old Warner said being stripped off captaincy was "a tough pill to swallow" but he would want to move on.

“Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai.

"It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on,” he added.

The Australian said that he would love to represent SRH again but that is not in his hands.

“I would love nothing more than to represent Sunrisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners,” he said.

"I really enjoyed my time with Sunrisers, you all out there (fans) make it so special for us (family). Hopefully, I'll get to come back out there, whether it be in the SRH uniform or someone else's. I will salute you all when I come back to play in Hyderabad,” he added.