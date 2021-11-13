Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

New Zealand and Australia finished runner-up in their groups during the Super-12 stage before upstaging the group winners England and Pakistan in the semifinals. Come Sunday, New Zealand and Australia will clash for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia
New Zealand national cricket team during the T20 World Cup semifinal match against England in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 10. | AP Photo

Trending

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T12:35:45+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 12:35 pm

Two years after an obscure tiebreaker cost Kane Williamson’s squad the 50-over Cricket World Cup, New Zealand is lining up for a third straight International Cricket Council tournament final.  (More Cricket News) 

New Zealand have already won a major trophy in the sport’s longest format this year and they are aiming to add one in the shortest when they take on Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

The Kiwis have never won a title in one of the ICC’s white-ball World Cups, but have been closer than any runner-up ever. And that’s been the motivation. Playing trans-Tasman rival Australia adds some spice to the occasion.

In 2019, New Zealand and England met at Lord’s in the final of the 50-over World Cup. Neither team had ever won the trophy. The final finished in an unprecedented tie, and the outcome couldn’t be decided after a tiebreaker — a so-called Super Over. So England was awarded the title by the barest of margins, on boundary count to be very precise. 

Williamson’s squad may not have taken home the World Cup, but they won plenty of accolades for the manner in which they accepted the umpire’s decision — heartbreaking as it was.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

So when it came to the inaugural World Test Championship final in England in June, New Zealand had all the composure it needed to beat India.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner celebrate after defeating England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. AP Photo

Along the way to the final here, the Black Caps ensured India couldn’t reach the knockout round and then beat England in the semifinals, thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s robust unbeaten half century and the late power-hitting of Jimmy Neesham.

The story doesn’t end there for Neesham.

“You don’t come halfway around the world just to win a semifinal,” Jimmy Neesham said.

“I’m personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I’m sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line.”

Jimmy Neesham was pictured in a dugout, seating emotionless, as his teammates celebrated the victory against England the moment Daryl Mitchell hit Chris Woakes for a winning boundary.

Daryl Mitchell’s elevation as an opening batter in the tournament has paid dividends, but New Zealand will miss key middle-order batsman Devon Conway in the final after the wicketkeeper-batsman broke his right arm after punching his bat in anger when he was dismissed in the semifinal.

Both New Zealand and Australia finished runner-up in their groups during the Super 12s stage before upstaging the group winners in the semifinals. The margin of victories had so many things common — victories by margins of five wickets and both chasing down tough targets with an over to spare.

Australia also left it late before overcoming Pakistan in the semifinals, with Matthew Wade hitting one of the tournament’s most impressive pace bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi — for three successive sixes in the penultimate over.

Australia's Matthew Wade being congratulated by Pakistan after Australia defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal. AP Photo

David Warner’s consistent performance at the top of the order has provided Australia some meaningful starts on the slow wickets as the left-hander has scored 236 runs at an average of 47.20.

Warner’s 49 in the semifinal set up the tone of strong chase. But his knock ended in a controversial style when he was adjudged to be caught behind off legspinner Shadab Khan despite television replays suggesting otherwise.

While Australia’s three-pronged pace attack could challenge the Black Caps, it’s legspinner Adam Zampa who leads the team in this tournament for most wickets. His 12 so far put Zampa second only to Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who had 16 dismissals.

The toss had been a dominant factor in the eventual results in Dubai with 11 out of 12 games going in favor of teams chasing the targets. New Zealand is the only team which has successfully defended a total at the venue, posting 172 before restricting Scotland’s reply to 156.

Whether a team chase down or the target gets defended, Sunday will see a new T20 World Cup champion. Five countries — India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010), West Indies (2012 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2014) — have been the past winners.

Australia reached the final in 2010 before losing by seven wickets to England in Bridgetown, Barbados.

A regular World Cup winner in one-day cricket, there’s been intense pressure on the Australian team to succeed in the T20 format. The Australians were ranked No. 1 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global sport in 2020, forcing the T20 World Cup in Australia to be rescheduled to 2022.

After international cricket resumed, Aaron Finch’s injury-depleted Australian squads slumped to series losses in New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh. Now that the star players are back and so many other players have had international experience, things having started clicking into place.

“It has been a really important part of the growth of not just this team, but the depth of T20 cricket in Australia,” Finch said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kane Williamson Aaron Finch Jimmy Neesham David Warner Dubai Cricket Sports T20 World Cup Australia national cricket team Australia Vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team New Zealand Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Shahid Afridi Feels Virat Kohli Should Give Up Captaincy In All Formats For Greater Success As Batsman

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Uruguay 1-0; Injured Lionel Messi Plays For A Bit

England Cricket Racism: Essex Chairman John Faragher Resigns Over Alleged Use Of Racist Language

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Gets 5-place Grid Penalty For New Engine

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Gets 5-place Grid Penalty For New Engine

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said: ‘everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation’.

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Associated Press (AP) / Australia and New Zealand beat Pakistan and England, respectively, in the semifinals. Come Sunday, the trans-tasman rivals will clash for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Advertisement