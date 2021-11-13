AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know About New Zealand Vs Australia Title Clash

After two fascinating semi-finals, Australia and New Zealand will meet in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, UAE on Sunday (November 14). The Trans-Tasman clash has all the makings of becoming a classic, considering their famed rivalry and the ensemble of stars on either side. Also, new champions will be crowned after the end of 40 overs, unless something dramatic happens. (More Cricket News)

Both New Zealand and Australia won their respective semi-finals against England and Pakistan by the same margin -- by five wickets with one over to spare. Interestingly, both the sides needed 60+ runs and 22 in the last two overs.

Here's all you need to know about the New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup final match:

What's at stake?

Besides a glittering trophy and big prize money, New Zealand and Australia will fight for T20 supremacy. Australia came close to winning the crown in 2010, but they suffered a humiliating seven-wicket defeat at the hands of 'traditional' rivals England. This is their second final. New Zealand are making their maiden final appearance. They were the losing semi-finalists in 2007 and 2014.

Prize money

The total purse for the T20 World Cup 2021 is USD 5.6 million. The winners will get USD 1.6 million. The runners-up will take home USD 800,000 as prize money. Both the losing semifinalists will have USD 400,000 each.

Team news

There will be a forced change for New Zealand. Wicketkeeper Devon Conway broke his right hand in frustration following his dismissal in the semifinal against England. Tim Seifert is the favourite to replace Conway, but the Kiwis have Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips as other wicketkeeping options.

Unlike the Kiwis, Australia are likely to field the same XI that beat Pakistan in their semis. But Steve Smith's form is a concern.

Players to watch out for

Both the camps have T20 stars in their ranks. Skipper Kane Williamson, despite his relatively quiet outing so far in the tournament, remains the most important batter. Kiwis will also rely heavily on their pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, and spinner Ish Sodhi. They will also need a good start from openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell. And in Jimmy Neesham, they have a world-class finisher.

Australia will hope for opener David Warner to fire, again. He's probably the most destructive batter in either camp, and reputation precedes him. Then, there are the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, skipper Aaron Finch and of course, semis hero Matthew Wade. In Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the Aussies have a formidable pace battery. With spinner Adam Zampa, they form one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.

Head-to-head

This will be their 15th meeting in T20 Internationals. Australia lead the head-to-head record 9-5, but New Zealand have won three of their last five meetings. In the last match, New Zealand won by seven wickets. New Zealand won their only meeting in the T20 World Cup.

Pitch and weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature will be around 30° Celcius during the day and around 22° Celcius at night. As witnessed during the previous matches, teams will take the dew factor into account. Expect a batting-friendly pitch and the team winning toss should bowl first.

Approaching milestones

Martin Guptill (23) needs one six to become the outright Kiwi batter with most sixes in T20 World Cup. He currently shares the record with Ross Taylor. Guptill also needs 49 runs to overtake Brendon McCullum’s tally of 637 runs and become New Zealand's leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups.

David Warner is four sixes away from completing 100 T20I sixes. He also needs one catch to complete 150 catches in T20.

Aaron Finch needs 25 runs to become the second Australian and sixth player overall to complete 10,000 T20 runs.

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia.

Date: November 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM BST/ 06:00 PM Local

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match officials

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

How to watch

The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Channels - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Likely XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.