Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

Australia lead New Zealand 9-5 in the head-to-head record, but there's very little to choose between the two sides ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final. Here's are key statistics.

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview
Both New Zealand (in pic) and Australia registered identical five-wicket wins with one over to spare in their respective semi-finals. | AP Photo

Trending

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T16:54:19+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 4:54 pm

A Trans-Tasman scrap will determine T20 Cricket’s new world champions and there is little to choose between Australia and New Zealand after their near-identical progress to the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). (More Cricket News)

Both made the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the second team from their respective groups, and then came into their own to knock out the tournament's two most dominating teams.

New Zealand became the first team to reach the final after beating England by five wickets in the first semi-final. This is the first time that New Zealand have qualified for a T20 World Cup final.

They were joined in the final by Australia, who beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final. The Aussies are in the final for the second time. They finished runners-up to England in 2010.

Australia have won nine, lost four and tied one in 14 T20 Internationals matches played against New Zealand. They lost the only match played against the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

But New Zealand have won three and lost two in their last five T20I meeting against Australia. They recorded a seven-wicket win over Australia at Wellington on March 7, 2021 when the two teams met last time in a T20I match.

New Zealand vs Australia In T20Is - Summary Of Results

(Venue - Played - Aus Won - NZ Won - Tied)

In Australia - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0;
In India - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;
In New Zealand - 10 - 6 - 3 - 1;
Total - 14 - 9 - 4 - 1;
In World Cup - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;
Last five matches: New Zealand lead 3-2.

Highest Innings Totals

Australia: 245/5 in 18.5 overs at Auckland on 16-02-2018;
New Zealand: 243/6 in 20 overs at Auckland on 16-02-2018.

Lowest Innings Totals

Australia: 131 in 17.3 overs at Christchurch on 22-02-2021;
New Zealand: 106 in 18.5 overs at Wellington on 05-03-2021.

Highest Individual Scores

Australia: 98 not out by Ricky Ponting at Auckland on 17-02-2005;
New Zealand: 116 not out by Brendon McCullum at Christchurch on 28-02-2010.

Best Bowling Figures

Australia: 6/30 by Ashton Agar at Wellington on 03-03-2021;
New Zealand: 4/28 by Ish Sodhi at Christchurch on 22-02.2021.

Road To Final

AUSTRALIA

** Beat South Africa by 5 wickets at Abu Dhabi
** Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Dubai
** Lost to England by 8 wickets at Dubai
** Beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Dubai
** Beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Abu Dhabi
** Beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at Dubai

NEW ZEALAND

** Lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets at Sharjah
** Beat India by 8 wickets at Dubai
** Beat Scotland by 16 runs at Dubai
** Beat Namibia by 52 runs at Sharjah
** Beat Afghanistan by 8wickets at Abu Dhabi
** Beat England by 5 wickets at Abu Dhabi

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Dubai Cricket Australia Vs New Zealand Australia national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team T20 Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India

2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed As West Indies Under-19 Batting Consultant

US High Jumper Erik Kynard To Get 2012 Olympic Gold Medal From Russian Doper

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Ex-Pakistan Star Shahid Afridi Tells Virat Kohli To Quit Captaincy, Focus On Batting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Advertisement