AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

A Trans-Tasman scrap will determine T20 Cricket’s new world champions and there is little to choose between Australia and New Zealand after their near-identical progress to the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). (More Cricket News)

Both made the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the second team from their respective groups, and then came into their own to knock out the tournament's two most dominating teams.

New Zealand became the first team to reach the final after beating England by five wickets in the first semi-final. This is the first time that New Zealand have qualified for a T20 World Cup final.

They were joined in the final by Australia, who beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final. The Aussies are in the final for the second time. They finished runners-up to England in 2010.

Australia have won nine, lost four and tied one in 14 T20 Internationals matches played against New Zealand. They lost the only match played against the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup.

But New Zealand have won three and lost two in their last five T20I meeting against Australia. They recorded a seven-wicket win over Australia at Wellington on March 7, 2021 when the two teams met last time in a T20I match.

New Zealand vs Australia In T20Is - Summary Of Results

(Venue - Played - Aus Won - NZ Won - Tied)

In Australia - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0;

In India - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;

In New Zealand - 10 - 6 - 3 - 1;

Total - 14 - 9 - 4 - 1;

In World Cup - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;

Last five matches: New Zealand lead 3-2.

Highest Innings Totals

Australia: 245/5 in 18.5 overs at Auckland on 16-02-2018;

New Zealand: 243/6 in 20 overs at Auckland on 16-02-2018.

Lowest Innings Totals

Australia: 131 in 17.3 overs at Christchurch on 22-02-2021;

New Zealand: 106 in 18.5 overs at Wellington on 05-03-2021.

Highest Individual Scores

Australia: 98 not out by Ricky Ponting at Auckland on 17-02-2005;

New Zealand: 116 not out by Brendon McCullum at Christchurch on 28-02-2010.

Best Bowling Figures

Australia: 6/30 by Ashton Agar at Wellington on 03-03-2021;

New Zealand: 4/28 by Ish Sodhi at Christchurch on 22-02.2021.

Road To Final

AUSTRALIA

** Beat South Africa by 5 wickets at Abu Dhabi

** Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Dubai

** Lost to England by 8 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Dubai

** Beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Abu Dhabi

** Beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at Dubai

NEW ZEALAND

** Lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets at Sharjah

** Beat India by 8 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Scotland by 16 runs at Dubai

** Beat Namibia by 52 runs at Sharjah

** Beat Afghanistan by 8wickets at Abu Dhabi

** Beat England by 5 wickets at Abu Dhabi