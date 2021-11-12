New Zealand's Devon Conway Breaks Hand In Frustration, Out Of T20 World Cup Final Against Australia And India Tour

New Zealand's Devon Conway will miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia after breaking his right hand. New Zealand Cricket on Thursday confirmed the development, saying that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has also been ruled out of the India tour. (More Cricket News)

Conway injured his right hand in frustration following his dismissal in the semifinal against England in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday. He played a crucial knock, scoring 46 off 38 as New Zealand chased England's 166/7. But he got out in the 14th over, stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone, with the Kiwis score at 95/3.

"Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in semifinal win over England in Abu Dhabi - with an X-ray today confirming a break to his right hand fifth Metacarpal," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

New Zealand take on Australia in the final on Sunday. Like their Trans-Tasman rivals, the Aussies also produced a thrilling chase to beat Pakistan in the second semi-final. The winning margin was similar for both the teams -- by five wickets with one over the spare.

Head coach Gary Stead revealed that Conway was understandably devastated.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time. Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

"Due to the timelines we won't be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week's T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month," said Stead.

The India tour begins with the opening T20 in Jaipur on November 17.