June 21, 2021
Live, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Day 4: Onus On IND Bowlers As Rain Lurks

Overcast conditions will give bowlers advantage at Southampton. Follow Day 4 live cricket scores between New Zealand and India here

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2021
Live, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Day 4: Onus On IND Bowlers As Rain Lurks
Ishant Sharma will be leading India's pace attack on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final versus New Zealand in Southampton. Follow live scores of NZ vs IND here.
Courtesy: ICC-Getty Images
Live, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Day 4: Onus On IND Bowlers As Rain Lurks
2021-06-21T14:47:06+05:30

The ICC World Test Championship final 2021 so far has been a match dominated by the fast bowlers. With overcast conditions forcing the New Zealand vs India match to become a stop-start contest, batsmen are surely at a disadvantage to focus. Kyle Jamieson, claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Kiwis seize the initiative on Day 3 on Sunday. India were all out for 217 without an individual 50. Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 44. Unlike the Kiwi pacers, the Indian pace troika of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were handled very well by the New Zealand openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54). But India hit back late in the day with Ishant and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a wicket apiece. But India's aspirations were ended by bad light. The weather is not too favourable on Monday with rain predicted. In case there is no result at the end of the sixth day, India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners. Follow live cricket scores of NZ vs IND, Day 3, here.

Live Scorecard | Live streaming | News

2:43 PM IST: First visuals from the Rose Bowl. And it's not good. Start delayed due to rain.

