President Trump Retweets Man Calling Him ‘Fascist’

In an unthinkable move, US President Donald Trump retweeted a man calling him fascist.

Trump shared a post by a Twitter user called Mike Holden that said, ‘He’s a fascist’.

Holden was responding to a Fox News story about Trump "seriously considering" a pardon to former Sherrif Joe Arpaio, who defied a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected undocumented immigrants.

Replying to @foxandfriends and Trump’s twitter id @realDonaldTrump, Holden said, ‘He’s a fascist. So not unusual’.

Trump retweeted this post. Reports assume that Trump (or his associate handling his twitter account) would have been confused about whom did Holden referred to in his post.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

But, after President’s retweet, Holden took to twitter again saying, “Donald agrees with me,” which was a clear indication that he was referring to Trump only in his earlier tweet.

Following this, Trump undid his retweet.

However, Holden posted a screenshot of Trump’s retweet, saying, I’m announcing my retirement from Twitter. I’ll never top this RT.

Since then, he has got more than 12,000 retweets and 48,000 likes to this post.