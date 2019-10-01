Poshan
Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Article 370; Allows Centre, State To File Counter-Affidavits

The SC allowed the government to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging Article 370 repeal.

PTI 01 October 2019
Lockdown and communication blackout continues in Kashmir since August 5
AP Photo
2019-10-01T12:37:52+0530

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana allowed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.

The top court refused the plea of petitioners that not more than two weeks be given to the Centre and J&K administration for filing counter-affidavits.

The apex court also put an embargo on the filing of any fresh writ petition challenging constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.

The bench said one week time would be for the petitioners to file their replies to the counter-affidavit that would be filed by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration within four weeks.

"We have to allow the Centre and the J&K administration to file counter-affidavit otherwise we can't decide the matter," the bench also comprising justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant said.

