PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd Test, Day 3: Pakistan Batters Face Test Of Character In Lahore

In the series-deciding third Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan batters face a test of their character on Wednesday. Trailing Australia's first innings score by 301 runs, the home team will have to summon all its skills to keep wickets intact and keep the scoreboard ticking as well. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of PAK vs AUS, third Test.

Increasingly, patience -- a virtue in Test cricket -- will be a key ingredient in the PAK vs AUS Lahore Test. Pakistan batters showed quite a bit of this when they battled against a hot Australian bowling attack for 39 overs on Tuesday and ended Day 2 at 90 for one.

The Pakistan top order has enough stars who can hold the fort. Overnight batters, Azhar Ali (batting 30) and the in-form Abdullah Shafique (45 not out) have produced 70 runs at 2.6 per over and will need to continue this way to keep frustrating the Australian attack.

The Lahore wicket has so far aided the fast bowlers. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has taken the only Pakistan wicket to fall and earlier in the day, recalled 19-year-old fast-bowler Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared eight wickets as Pakistan took Australia’s last five wickets for 50 runs.

Sedate half-centuries by Cameron Green and Alex Carey earned them Australia’s highest sixth-wicket stand in Pakistan, worth 135. But they were broken up after lunch and Australia were all out for 391 on the stroke of tea.