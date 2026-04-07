Real Madrid Vs Bayern LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Struggling Los Blancos Welcome Die Roten At Bernabeu

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 7, 2026. This is the sixth time these two giants are meeting in the European knock-out stage in the last 14 seasons, with Real Madrid winning four of their last five two-legged ties against their German opponents. However, Los Blancos enter this match on the back of domestic struggles, falling to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Mallorca. Bayern, meanwhile, remain nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and have won nine of their 10 games in the Champions League. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Real Madrid vs Bayern match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Apr 2026, 11:26:03 pm IST Real Madrid vs Bayern LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Details The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.