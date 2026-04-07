Sporting CP Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Unbeaten Gunners Face Portuguese Champions

Sporting CP vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match at Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 7, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Sporting CP vs Arsenal live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final leg 1
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Wednesday, April 7, 2026. Despite their struggles in domestic cups, Arsenal remain unbeaten in their 10 European matches this season. However, the Gunners suffered two big setbacks, losing the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton. They face Portuguese champions Sporting CP in Lisbon, where the Lions have won 17 consecutive matches. Sporting secured a place in the quarter-finals with a dramatic win over Bodo/Glimt, and will look to use home advantage to seal a first-leg lead. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match right here.
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Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Details

The Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. Also, catch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details

Match: Sporting CP

Venue: Arsenal

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Sporting CP’s Champions League match against Arsenal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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