PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Paris Saint-Germain face Manchester United in a blockbuster pre-season friendly in Gothenburg on August 8
PSG are aiming to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca, while United arrive on the back of consecutive wins
Both clubs are using the fixture to prepare for key competitive matches before the 2026-27 season begins
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Manchester United in a big-ticket pre-season friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Both European powerhouses are using this blockbuster encounter to fine-tune their squads ahead of their respective domestic campaigns. Watch the PSG vs Man Utd football match live.
The Luis Enrique-coached Parisians enter the clash looking to bounce back. The French Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders had a difficult start to their summer preparations after suffering a debilitating 0-3 defeat against RCD Mallorca in Spain.
Enrique heavily rotated his squad against Mallorca, giving several academy graduates their first-team outings while working core players back to peak match fitness.
After this clash against the English side, Paris Saint-Germain will quickly turn their focus to competitive silverware as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA Super Cup final against Europa League champions Aston Villa and the Trophee des Champions against RC Lens.
Manchester United head into the fixture with plenty of momentum under manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have enjoyed a productive pre-season schedule so far.
After a shock 0-1 defeat against Wrexham AFC, Carrick guided the Premier League side to a commanding 5-0 victory over Rosenborg BK, followed by a gritty 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid, thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo brace.
Following the conclusion of this high-profile match against the Parisian outfit, Manchester United will travel to Ireland to face Leeds United before wrapping up their summer tour against AC Milan in Poland.
PSG Vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The PSG vs Manchester United pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.