PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain face Premier League giants Manchester United in the pre-season friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden. Check the preview, head-to-head record, team news, kick-off time and live streaming details

PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?
PSG's players celebrate after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, unseen, scored the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain face Manchester United in a blockbuster pre-season friendly in Gothenburg on August 8

  • PSG are aiming to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca, while United arrive on the back of consecutive wins

  • Both clubs are using the fixture to prepare for key competitive matches before the 2026-27 season begins

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Manchester United in a big-ticket pre-season friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Both European powerhouses are using this blockbuster encounter to fine-tune their squads ahead of their respective domestic campaigns. Watch the PSG vs Man Utd football match live.

The Luis Enrique-coached Parisians enter the clash looking to bounce back. The French Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders had a difficult start to their summer preparations after suffering a debilitating 0-3 defeat against RCD Mallorca in Spain.

Enrique heavily rotated his squad against Mallorca, giving several academy graduates their first-team outings while working core players back to peak match fitness.

After this clash against the English side, Paris Saint-Germain will quickly turn their focus to competitive silverware as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA Super Cup final against Europa League champions Aston Villa and the Trophee des Champions against RC Lens.

Manchester United head into the fixture with plenty of momentum under manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have enjoyed a productive pre-season schedule so far.

After a shock 0-1 defeat against Wrexham AFC, Carrick guided the Premier League side to a commanding 5-0 victory over Rosenborg BK, followed by a gritty 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid, thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo brace.

Related Content
PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. - | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Indian Army Fact Check Unit, PIB Fact Check Team Expose Deepfakes Surrounding Delhi Protests - null
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent Season 2 - Netflix

Following the conclusion of this high-profile match against the Parisian outfit, Manchester United will travel to Ireland to face Leeds United before wrapping up their summer tour against AC Milan in Poland.

PSG Vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

The PSG vs Manchester United pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories