Arsenal Vs Manchester City LIVE Steaming, FA Community Shield 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Final Match

Arsenal and Manchester City face off at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Sunday in the Community Shield.
Both squads face notable absentees, with star players like Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka expected to begin on the bench
Enzo Maresca takes charge of Manchester City for his first competitive match, while Arsenal chase their 18th title in the competition
The curtain-raiser for the English football season 2026-27, the Community Shield takes place at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on Sunday, where Premier League champions Arsenal lock horns with FA Cup winners Manchester City.
This clash is a repeat of the 2023 edition, which saw Mikel Arteta edge Pep Guardiola on penalties. However, the student is no longer facing the master as a new era unfolds.
Arsenal return to a venue holding fond memories: 18 years after Patrick Vieira clinched the FA Cup against Manchester United in Cardiff, Fabio Vieira converted the decisive spot-kick to beat Manchester City in the 2023 Community Shield.
Mikel Arteta's side has leaned heavily on penalty prowess throughout pre-season. After an opening behind-closed-doors win against MK Dons, the Gunners failed to win any of their four official summer friendlies inside 90 minutes, though they bested both Borussia Dortmund and Como on penalties at the Emirates Stadium.
Chasing their 18th title in this fixture, Arsenal can tie Manchester United (21 total triumphs, made up of 17 outright wins and four shared successes) for outright victories. Arsenal have only ever shared the silverware once in their 17 previous crownings.
Meanwhile, Manchester City are targeting their eighth Community Shield triumph. Three of their previous seven titles came during the Guardiola era, including a 2024 penalty shootout victory over Manchester United. Securing their ticket via a win over Chelsea in the 2026 FA Cup final, former Blues boss Enzo Maresca now prepares for his first competitive match in charge of the Sky Blues after an unbeaten pre-season.
Following a 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty loss to Inter Milan, City registered back-to-back 3-1 victories over a K-League XI and Atletico Madrid, with Omar Marmoush bagging a brace in the absence of Erling Haaland.
Historically, Manchester City have lost just one of their last six games against Arsenal—courtesy of Haaland’s decisive strike in a 2-1 win at the Etihad in April—and they are aiming to beat Arteta’s men three times in a row for the first time since 2023.
Team News
Defensive absentees have hampered Arsenal's pre-season preparations. Mikel Arteta remains without Jurrien Timber (groin, out for a few weeks) and William Saliba (back, out for a few months).
However, the rest of the Premier League champions' squad is available, including their World Cup contingent. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Zubimendi are expected to start on the bench after missing pre-season entirely.
£75 million arrival Bruno Guimaraes is cleared for his full debut following a substitute appearance against Como, while David Raya—who stopped two penalties in midweek—will displace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.
For Manchester City, Erling Haaland has returned to training but will likely begin on the bench due to a lack of match fitness. Manager Enzo Maresca may be forced into two changes from the team that faced Atletico Madrid; Savinho missed training due to illness amid links to Tottenham Hotspur, and Tijjani Reijnders is nearing a £52 million move to the Saudi Pro League.
With Rodri recovering from back surgery, Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic are poised to form the double pivot, while new signing Elliot Anderson is expected to feature among the substitutes.
Predicted Starting Lineups
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Christian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Bruno Guimaraes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush
Live Streaming Details
Football fans looking forward to the thrilling FA Community Shield showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City can catch all the action live, as the high-profile clash will be broadcasted on television across the Sony Sports Network and made available for digital live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.