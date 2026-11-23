Venkatesh Prasad criticised India’s team selection and tactical approach after the opening Test against New Zealand ended in a draw
He said India again failed to pick a combination capable of taking 20 wickets, calling the strategy overly defensive
India fielded four specialist pacers and left out Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, drawing scrutiny over team balance
Venkatesh Prasad on Monday questioned India’s team selection and tactical approach after they failed to win the opening Test against New Zealand. He warned that the draw could damage their bid to reach the World Test Championship final.
Prasad said India again failed to pick a combination that could take 20 wickets, an issue he said had also hurt the side in the second Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
“Disappointed with India not being able to win the second Test match in Sri Lanka and again today. According to me it is an inappropriate and very defensive strategy and has possibly cost India a chance of qualifying for the WTC finals again. Not because of talent but because of inappropriate team selection to pick 20 wickets,” he wrote.
Selection Under Scrutiny
India’s decision to field four specialist pacers—Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj—while leaving out Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj also came under scrutiny. The team balance drew criticism after India failed to bowl New Zealand out twice and could not finish the job in a match they had largely controlled.
Prasad’s criticism centred on that call. His point was simple: India had enough talent, but the selection did not give them the best chance to claim 20 wickets and force a win.
New Zealand Resistance
India let the match slip on the final day. After declaring their first innings at 720/9, the visitors were in a strong position after reducing New Zealand to 119/2 before play resumed. But New Zealand’s batters shut the door and finished on 239/5 after 120 overs.
Gill eventually called off the contest by shaking hands with the opposition with less than an hour left. By then, India still needed five wickets to force a result.
Daryl Mitchell led the resistance with an unbeaten 49 off 186 balls. Glenn Phillips stayed not out on 26 from 126 deliveries. Their patient stand denied India the breakthrough they needed.
Earlier Match Context
New Zealand had already shown fight earlier in the game. The hosts recovered from 70/5 in their first innings as Henry Nicholls and Phillips added 216 runs. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 368, but that recovery had already underlined their ability to absorb pressure.
India and New Zealand will now shift focus to the second and final Test, which is scheduled to begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.