South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Kangaroos Hold 139-Run Lead With All Wickets Intact

Australia's Travis Head, left, and his teammate Nic Maddinson leave the field after play had being stopped due to bad light on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Australia's Travis Head, left, and his teammate Nic Maddinson leave the field after play had being stopped due to bad light on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

SA Vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: South Africa will face an uphill battle on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban, with the visitors firmly in control after three days of action. Australia resume their second innings at 33/0, holding a lead of 139 runs after dismissing South Africa for 284 in reply to their first-innings total of 390. Nic Maddinson and Travis Head are unbeaten at the crease and will look to extend Australia's advantage before captain Pat Cummins considers a declaration. South Africa's bowlers must strike early to prevent the visitors from building an insurmountable lead. Meanwhile, the Proteas will need a strong batting response in their second innings to keep their hopes alive. With bad light repeatedly interrupting play, the weather and available overs could also influence the contest as Australia close in on a series-opening victory.

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12 Oct 2026, 12:29:05 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Live Streaming! The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.