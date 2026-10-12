Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen Claims Maiden WTA 1000 Crown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 11:58 am

Zheng Qinwen defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in the China Open final on Sunday, October 11, to become the first Chinese woman to win the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. The Olympic champion produced a determined performance against the fourth seed, using her powerful forehands to dictate rallies and put the Russian under pressure. After exchanging early breaks in the opening set, Andreeva moved ahead 5-4 and threatened to take control. However, Zheng saved three break points before winning three consecutive games to claim the set 7-5. The second set remained competitive until Zheng secured a crucial break at 4-4 before serving out the match with an ace. The victory earned the wildcard her maiden WTA 1000 title and first championship since Tokyo in 2024, completing a remarkable comeback from elbow surgery.