Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen Claims Maiden WTA 1000 Crown

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Zheng Qinwen defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in the China Open final on Sunday, October 11, to become the first Chinese woman to win the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. The Olympic champion produced a determined performance against the fourth seed, using her powerful forehands to dictate rallies and put the Russian under pressure. After exchanging early breaks in the opening set, Andreeva moved ahead 5-4 and threatened to take control. However, Zheng saved three break points before winning three consecutive games to claim the set 7-5. The second set remained competitive until Zheng secured a crucial break at 4-4 before serving out the match with an ace. The victory earned the wildcard her maiden WTA 1000 title and first championship since Tokyo in 2024, completing a remarkable comeback from elbow surgery. 

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China Open women's singles final Winner Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen, of China, kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against a Mirra Andreeva, of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Zheng Qinwen China Open womens singles final Winner
Zheng Qinwen, of China, poses with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against a Mirra Andreeva, of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Zheng Qinwen Winner China Open 2026 Womens Singles Final
Zheng Qinwen, of China, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her relatives after winning the women's singles final match against a Mirra Andreeva, of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Final: Zheng Qinwen vs Mirra Andreeva
Zheng Qinwen, of China, left, holds winners trophy as Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, holds the runner's-up trophy as they pose for photos after their women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open womens singles final: Zheng Qinwen vs Mirra Andreeva
Zheng Qinwen, of China,right shake hands with Mirra Andreeva, of Russia after winning the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Zheng Qinwen China Open Tennis Final
Zheng Qinwen, of China, celebrates after winning the women's singles final match against a Mirra Andreeva, of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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China Open Tennis Tournament: Mirra Andreeva vs Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen, of China, celebrates after winning the women's singles final match against a Mirra Andreeva, of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament: Zheng Qinwen vs Mirra Andreeva
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open Tennis Tournament Final Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP /Andy Wong
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China Open Tennis 2026 Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Mirra Andreeva China Open womens singles final
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Zheng Qinwen China Open womens singles final
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Mirra Andreeva China Open womens singles final 2026
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Zheng Qinwen China Open womens singles final 2026
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open womens singles final 2026 Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, serve to Zheng Qinwen, of China during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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