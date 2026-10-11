Shivam Dube was dropped for the third T20I against West Indies, with Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing him
Dube conceded 30 runs in two overs in the previous match
India opted for an extra seamer to handle pressure overs and restrict West Indies' boundary-hitting
India made two changes to their playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies, with Shivam Dube missing out alongside wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav replaced the duo as India looked to strengthen their bowling combination for the crucial encounter at Holkar Stadium in Indore.
The decision comes after the hosts failed to defend a massive total in the previous match, despite scoring 249/5. With the series level at 1-1, India are looking to address their bowling concerns and find a combination capable of containing the explosive West Indies batters.
Why Is Shivam Dube Not Playing Today?
Dube's omission appears to be a tactical decision, with India opting for Nitish Kumar Reddy to add greater pace-bowling options to their attack. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the ground dimensions and the need for an additional seamer influenced the selection.
"Obviously, considering the dimensions of the ground and also seeing that we need an extra seamer in the team, especially to open, execute those crucial overs in pressure situations, and also seeing to it that we limit the boundary-hitting capability which the opponents have," Iyer said.
Reddy offers India another seam-bowling option, with the ability to contribute with the bat as well. His inclusion could help the team manage crucial overs and provide more flexibility when defending totals on a batting-friendly surface.
Shivam Dube's Expensive Spell in the Previous Match
Dube's performance in the second T20I may also have influenced the decision. The all-rounder conceded 30 runs in just two overs against West Indies, struggling to contain the opposition's aggressive strokeplay. He also managed only seven runs off 10 deliveries with the bat.
With West Indies successfully chasing India's 250-run target, the team management appears keen to strengthen its pace options. Reddy's variations and additional bowling flexibility offer an alternative as India look to regain control of the series.