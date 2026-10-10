'We Have Always Been Flexible': Coach Gautam Gambhir Back Shivam Dube At No. 4 After India’s Loss To West Indies

Gautam Gambhir defended India’s decision to send Shivam Dube at No. 4 in the second T20 International against the West Indies in Ranchi
Dube scored seven off 10 balls before West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase dismissed him at the JSCA Stadium
India posted 249/5, their highest-ever T20I total against the West Indies, but still lost the match
Gautam Gambhir backed India’s decision to send Shivam Dube at No. 4 despite the all-rounder managing only seven in the second T20 International against the West Indies in Ranchi. The India head coach said after the match that the move was part of a wider plan, not a reactionary call.
India lost the match even after piling up 249/5 at the JSCA Stadium. Gambhir backed the team’s flexible batting-order approach and repeated that only the openers have fixed places in T20 cricket. He said India would keep changing the order based on the match situation.
Dube Promotion Explained
Dube went in at No. 4 after Ishan Kishan fell, with Shreyas Iyer pushed back. India backed the left-hander to attack spin even though West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase has had success against left-handed batters.
Gambhir insisted the decision was part of an established pattern. “We have used him like this for a long time, including during the World Cup and before it. It is not as though this was a one-off decision today,” Gambhir said at the post-match media interaction at the JSCA Stadium.
Middle Overs Slump
India slowed down in the middle overs. The innings lost momentum after wickets fell in successive overs, including that of top-scorer Sanju Samson.
Iyer and Tilak Varma hit quick runs at the end to lift India to 249/5.
Gambhir accepted that the innings dipped after a strong start. “This is international cricket. Sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don't.”
He still defended the call to promote Dube. “We lost momentum today, but we have also gained a lot of momentum by sending him in at No. 4, where he has taken on the opposition bowlers,” the coach said.
Gambhir then restated the team’s wider batting policy. “More importantly, I think we have always been flexible with our batting order, and we will continue to do that. I have always said since taking over that in T20 cricket, only the openers are permanent. The rest of the batting order should remain flexible.”
Samson's Knock In Vain
India’s big total was not enough. West Indies chased down 249/5 in just 18.3 overs to level the five-match series 1-1.
Samson led India’s batting with 82. Iyer blasted 40 off 18 balls and Tilak stayed unbeaten on 44 off 18 deliveries. Earlier, Samson and Kishan added 97 for the second wicket, setting up the platform for a huge total.
Samson reached his half-century in only 21 balls. Kishan made 43 off 22 deliveries before Chase removed him. The off-spinner then dismissed Dube for seven as India’s innings briefly lost shape.
Samson’s innings ended in the 15th over. Iyer and Tilak attacked late and helped India post their highest-ever T20I total against the West Indies.
West Indies stumbled at the start of the chase. Mayank Yadav struck twice in the opening over.
Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford counterattacked against India’s spinners and turned the chase decisively in West Indies’ favour.