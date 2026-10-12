Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 69 And Arshdeep's Bowling Masterclass Powers Hosts To Victory

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India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026, to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After being asked to bat, India posted 223 all out in 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 69 off 30 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes. Ishan Kishan contributed 37 off 18 deliveries, while Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with useful cameos. Roston Chase claimed two wickets as the visitors fought back. In reply, Shimron Hetmyer scored 43 and Kamil Pooran made 42, but India kept striking at crucial moments. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 44 runs, while Naman Dhir claimed two. Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off 11 balls could not prevent defeat.

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights
India's players celebrate after winning the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Indias Prince Yadav
India's Prince Yadav attempts a catch during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy, front left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Quentin Sampson during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, left, and Kamil Pooran run between the wickets during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Indias Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Shai Hope during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope being bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Keemo Paul
West Indies Keemo Paul, centre, with captain Shai Hope celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Shamar Springer
West Indies Shamar Springer with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Indias Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, with Tilak Varma after the former's dismissal during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan stumped out during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-West Indies Roston Chase
West Indies Roston Chase, left, with captain Shai Hope celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights-Shamar Joseph
West Indies Shamar Joseph, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Sanju Samson during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 cricket highlights Indias Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, right, and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

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