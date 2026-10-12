Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 69 And Arshdeep's Bowling Masterclass Powers Hosts To Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 12:06 pm

India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026, to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After being asked to bat, India posted 223 all out in 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 69 off 30 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes. Ishan Kishan contributed 37 off 18 deliveries, while Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with useful cameos. Roston Chase claimed two wickets as the visitors fought back. In reply, Shimron Hetmyer scored 43 and Kamil Pooran made 42, but India kept striking at crucial moments. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 44 runs, while Naman Dhir claimed two. Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off 11 balls could not prevent defeat.