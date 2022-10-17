Can Big Eyes Coin Offer Traders Higher Returns Than Crypto Giants Ethereum And Binance Coin In This Bearish Season?

Current cryptocurrency updates and suggestions reveal that purchasing the dip could be a good strategy. Crypto experts believe this current dip could be the crypto winter, although it appears to be long-lasting. Hence, purchasing coins now could be a significant investment for investors prepared to accept the volatile structure of the crypto space.

Although, the long bearish periods could also be a stark warning that you should not risk rushing into acquiring just any coin. Having in-depth information about the currency you intend to purchase is crucial to lowering the likelihood of losing many funds. Also, buying new currencies that provide a great possibility and enormous potential during the dip may be the most beneficial option.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency, has completely taken over the market amid this crypto winter. In its current presale, Big Eyes Coin has generated more than $7 million. This milestone proves its value-rich goal to join crypto giants like Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) in providing crypto investors with decent profits.

Ethereum's Merge Is Here To Stay

Ethereum (ETH) is a programmable open-source blockchain that enables developers to create and launch innovative blockchain-based systems. Ethereum offers crypto users the ability to utilize smart contracts.

Ethereum seeks to use cryptocurrencies to decentralize the delivery of products and services in other sectors. The last crypto winter indeed affected the value of ETH, but since then, the coin has demonstrated tremendous potential to pull through the blow.

The Ethereum (ETH) system aims to achieve this by executing strategic plans like the completed Ethereum merge that would change the blockchain's Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Binance Coin Has A Learn-and-Earn Project For Users

Binance Coin (BNB) has made tremendous progress since its inception. Binance Coin switched from the Ethereum network to its blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, to facilitate its development in 2019. Developers utilize Binance Coin when creating video games and dApps on the BSC.

Holders can use BNB to acquire coins released on the Binance Launchpad. It is the primary trading currency on the Binance Decentralized Exchange (DEX).

Launching the learn and earn initiative, which allows users to earn tokens by just learning about cryptocurrencies and relevant fields, is one of the appealing innovations on the Binance Network.

Big Eyes Coin Aims To Distribute Wealth To Its Community Members

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-based meme project with grand plans for cryptocurrency traders. Typically, community tokens are excellent profit sources. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to distribute profit to the DeFi network and a humanitarian purpose. The main goal is to give its community members a share of the profits from the crypto initiative.

Users of Big Eyes Coin can save more of the token by eliminating trading fees. This project is a significant selling point, considering that only a few crypto projects can offer this to holders. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency initiative promotes decentralization in the cryptocurrency world.

Big Eyes' platform will also enable virtual artists to display their masterpieces as NFTs. The NFT developers will have entry into Big Eyes' modern NFT market, where profits are still made on NFTs beyond their initial sale.

The BIG token is presently in the presale phase, making it the ideal time to purchase it and participate in the initiative as it looks promising. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has allowed its users to receive bonus tokens if they purchase BIG tokens with the ‘BEYES838‘ code!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL