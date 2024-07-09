OLB Spotlight Initiatives

Outlook Business Spotlight Initiative - Trailblazers - Architects Of Tomorrow's India

Trailblazers are the architects of tomorrow’s India, These visionaries, whether in technology, education, healthcare, or entrepreneurship, shape the nation’s future with their pioneering ideas and relentless determination. These trailblazers embody the spirit of a progressive India, where diverse talents and ideas converge to create a brighter future. Their contributions inspire generations to dream big and work hard, ensuring that India’s trajectory continues upward on the global stage.

Trailblazers - Architects Of Tomorrow's India
info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  3. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
  4. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  5. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  4. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  5. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  2. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
  3. Delhi: Organ Racket Busted, Police Arrests Doctor And 6 Others; Bangladesh Link Surfaces | Details Inside
  4. 3,000 Indians Trafficked To Cambodia By Chinese Cybercriminals; Forced To 'Honey-Trap' People With Nude Calls
  5. Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  2. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  3. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
  5. JD Majethia On Why 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Did Not Click With The Audience Initially: India Is A Country Of Mediocre People
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
World News
  1. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru