Uttarakhand CM Felicitated For Bringing Stringent Anti-Copying Law To Stop Use Of Unfair Means In Recruitment Exams

Dhami also participated in the rally in an open jeep to greet people. 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:05 pm

A felicitation rally was held in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Friday to thank Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for bringing a stringent anti-copying law to stop the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations. 

Dhami also participated in the rally in an open jeep to greet people. 

Almora MP Ajay Tamta also attended the rally which went from GIC chawk to Goral chawk. 

A large number of youths participated in the rally to express their gratitude to the chief minister for introducing a stern anti-copying law to secure the future of deserving candidates appearing in competitive examinations.

-With PTI Input

