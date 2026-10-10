Rahul Gandhi Lunch Trail: Sagar Ratna, Moets In Delhi Spotlight Ahead Of Protest

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge put Sagar Ratna and Moets in Delhi’s spotlight after protest-day lunches ahead of the 10 October Opposition demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police and security personnel stand guard outside Sagar Ratna restaurant, ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek President Droupadi Murmu's intervention over its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, at Janpath, in New Delhi. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi, where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) too has announced another protest on Saturday, this time against Kumar. Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More