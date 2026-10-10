Rahul Gandhi Lunch Trail: Sagar Ratna, Moets In Delhi Spotlight Ahead Of Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge put Sagar Ratna and Moets in Delhi’s spotlight after protest-day lunches ahead of the 10 October Opposition demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Rahul Gandhi Lunch Trail
Police and security personnel stand guard outside Sagar Ratna restaurant, ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek President Droupadi Murmu's intervention over its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, at Janpath, in New Delhi. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi, where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) too has announced another protest on Saturday, this time against Kumar. Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs turned lunch stops into a talking point ahead of the 10 October protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

  • Sagar Ratna in Janpath saw Gandhi reportedly eat paneer butter masala, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chose ice cream

  • Moets’ new Connaught Place branch hosted Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs have turned a protest-day lunch trail into a talking point, with videos of the Congress leader eating a Khan Chacha roll and later visiting central Delhi restaurants spreading widely ahead of the 10 October CJP protest.

The latest buzz centres on two stops during the Opposition’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. On Wednesday, MPs lunched at Sagar Ratna in Janpath. On Thursday, Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were seen entering Moets’ newly opened Connaught Place branch in a video shared by Congress social media handles.

By Friday afternoon, a day before the protest, both restaurants were still drawing attention. Security preparations were visible in the area. Auto-rickshaw drivers were discussing arrangements, while staff at both eateries were still recounting the visits by the Opposition leaders.

Sagar Ratna Lunch

Wednesday’s stop was Sagar Ratna.

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When this reporter visited on Friday afternoon, the Janpath outlet was relatively quiet. Only a handful of tables were occupied, with families, solo diners and travellers spread across the restaurant, which can seat around 150-180 people.

Staff members, however, still remembered the lunch hour rush when MPs and police personnel had filled the place. Gandhi reportedly ate paneer butter masala. “Bas aadhi roti hi khaai unhone,” a staff member recalled.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chose ice cream, a server told India Today Digital. Gandhi sat at a table somewhere in the middle of the restaurant, neither near the front nor in the banquet-style seating area at the back.

The outlet also has a personal link with the Congress leader. Sagar Ratna is among Gandhi’s favourite dining spots and he has often spoken about his interest in food and his preferred places to eat in Delhi.

Moets Draws Crowds

Thursday’s stop drew more attention.

Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders went to Moets in Connaught Place for lunch. A video of the group walking into the new branch was shared by Congress social media handles and soon circulated widely.

The outlet is barely 15 days old. Moets is a familiar Delhi name tied to Mughlai cuisine, Chinese food and its long association with Defence Colony, but the Connaught Place branch has now gained sudden visibility after hosting nearly 100 political leaders.

The difference was visible on Friday. Every table on both floors was occupied, with families, working professionals and international tourists in the crowd. “The footfall has increased after yesterday’s lunch,” a staff member said.

The interest spilled outside as well. Diners were discussing Gandhi’s visit at several tables. Outside the restaurant, a man asked for a photograph and then asked, “Kal Rahul Gandhi yahi aaya tha na?”

Lunch Menu Details

The meal required quick planning.

Moets received an emergency booking call at around 9.30 am on Thursday. By lunchtime, nearly 100 politicians had filled both floors and police personnel were deployed in the area.

The group chose a vegetarian spread instead of ordering a la carte. Staff members said the party package included badam shorba, dahi bhalla, dal makhani, assorted breads and ice cream.

The package costs about Rs 1,299 a person, plus taxes. The MPs stayed at the restaurant for over 2-3 hours. Staff members said the lunch went smoothly and the guests “really liked” the food.

For a branch open for only a fortnight, the visit has already changed its profile. A day after hosting senior Opposition leaders, it was drawing customers who were talking about Gandhi and asking where the MPs had sat.

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