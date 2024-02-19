Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to meet with the women who have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, according to Suvendu Adhikari, the state's Leader of the Opposition.

In an interview with India Today TV, Adhikari confirmed preparations for PM Modi's visit to the region. The dates for his visit will be finalised by the Prime Minister’s Office, he added.

Many women in Sandeshkhali have accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of “land grabbing and sexual assault.”