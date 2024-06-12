National

Outlook News Wrap June 12: Andhra, Odisha CMs Take Oath, Kuwait Building Fire, Terror Attack In JK And More

June 12 Outlook News Wrap: Today's top headlines include oath-taking ceremonies in Andhra and Odisha, building fire in Kuwait killing many including Indians, terror attacks on J&K, Indian-origin players of USA cricket team and more.

Hello Readers! Through this newswrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the oath-taking ceremonies in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and other ministers took oath in presence of several dignitaries.

In other news, a massive fire in a Kuwait building killed over 40 people so far. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed three terror attacks in three days.

Read All These And More With Outlook's June 12 News Wrap

Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha

Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by it secured sweeping majority in the recently concluded assembly elections which happened simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls 2024, got their respective chief ministers today.

READ FULL REPORT

Kuwait: Several Indians Among 41 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline Number


At least 41 people reportedly died and 15 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf, state-run news agency said on Wednesday. The deceased included Indians, reports said, adding that the building that caught fire was also owned by an Indian.

READ FULL REPORT

J&K: In 3rd Terror Attack In 3 Days, Security Checkpost Targetted In Doda; 2 Terrorists Killed In Kathua

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday night after terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district. This is the third terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in three days.

READ FULL REPORT.

From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has been accused of sexual harassment by former female employees at SpaceX. As per a recent report, Musk allegedly creating a "culture of sexual harassment" at SpaceX and repeatedly made female employees working with him uncomfortable.

READ FULL REPORT

India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Know The Indian-Origin Players From Team USA

The United States of America (USA) side have been creating all the right noises in the ongoing T20 World Cup, thanks to their opening day victory over Canada followed that up with a Super Over win in Dallas against former champions Pakistan during their Group A encounter. (Full CoverageMore Cricket News)

READ FULL REPORT

After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case


As per reports, Renuka Swamy, who hailed from Chitradurga, was murdered on June 8. His body was recovered in a drain near Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru on June 9. Renuka was allegedly murdered for harassing Pavithra Gowda online. The police said that Swamy had sent vulgar messages to the actress. As per a report in Hindu, Renuka Swamy was called to Darshan's Mysuru farm where the actor allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago.


READ FULL REPORT

