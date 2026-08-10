Mechukha’s Long Road to Becoming India’s Adventure Capital

Mechukha’s breathtaking landscape has long been offset by poor connectivity, limiting tourism and narrowing livelihood opportunities
The government is betting on adventure sports, homestays and community-led conservation to build a tourism economy in the remote town
For Mechukha’s people, it is about creating livelihoods and a better future for the next generation
Thirty-one-year-old Jamba Dorsom has spent his entire life in Mechukha, a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh tucked into India's easternmost corner, close to the Chinese border. Encircled by emerald mountains and sweeping valleys, Mechukha possesses the kind of beauty that urban dwellers, accustomed to the din and congestion of India's largest cities, often romanticise. It has always been home to Dorsom.
Yet for him, that breathtaking landscape has taken its toll by narrowing opportunities to earn a livelihood. The journey from the rest of India to Mechukha is measured not merely in kilometres but in hours spent negotiating long, winding mountain roads that test even the most determined traveller. Like many Himalayan settlements, the town is blessed with extraordinary natural beauty but burdened by chronic isolation. Its rugged terrain has made connectivity as much a curse as the landscape has been a gift.
For those travelling to Mechukha from New Delhi, the journey begins with a flight to Dibrugarh in Assam, from where the only option is to continue by road. The roughly 400-kilometre journey winds through curvy, often bumpy mountain roads, turning what might otherwise be a straightforward trip into a daunting one.
“The town is every bit as beautiful as, if not more beautiful than, many of India's well-known hill stations,” says Dorsom, who is a registering officer with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. “But poor connectivity has kept its true potential untapped.”
Price of Peace
So much of Mechukha's potential is lost to its isolation that last year, the town accounted for less than 1% of Arunachal Pradesh's total tourist arrivals, a figure that is all the more striking given that the state's overall tourist inflow remains modest compared with other hilly states home to some of India's popular tourist destinations.
That is where the people of the valley feel the real tragedy. For a town like Mechukha, tourism is meant to be a lifeline, as it is for countless mountain communities across the country. Instead, the visitors remain few, and with them the opportunities that tourism is expected to bring. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism sector supported a record 46.5 million jobs in India in 2024, accounting for 9.1% of the country's total employment.
With tourism yet to fulfill its promise in Mechukha, its natives have been left with few options but to rely on agriculture, small businesses, or, like Dorsom, government services. Yet, despite the odds of poor connectivity and isolation, Dorsom hopes to one day open a homestay of his own. He believes Mechukha need not compete with India's commercial hill stations. Instead, with its rugged terrain and pristine landscape, it has the potential to emerge as the country's adventure tourism capital.
The optimism is shared by the government and that too, at the highest level. At a tourism awards ceremony earlier this year, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described Mechukha as a destination with immense promise, saying, "Mechukha, which is right at the border, is going to be one of the adventure tourism capitals of the country."
But how will that pan out?
A Vision in the Valley
Only recently, Mechukha became a meeting ground for some of India's finest anglers, who travelled to the town to compete in the second edition of the Mechukha Trout Quest 2.0. The competition offered prize money of up to ₹5 lakh and drew 56 participants, including anglers from Bhutan and Thailand.
Among them was Nasreen Sultana Naaz from Assam, the only female angler in the contest. For her, the attraction was not merely the prize but “the thrill of catching fishes”, the simple passion that brought them all together despite the arduous journey to the remote valley.
The event, in many ways, reflects the government's effort to give Mechukha a distinct identity as an emerging adventure tourism destination, one that can draw thrill-seekers and explorers from across the world. To further this vision, the town will host another event in November: a five-day, non-stop adventure race featuring 30 international teams.
“Alongside the angling festival, we are also working to develop infrastructure for a range of adventure tourism activities,” Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, tells Outlook Business. “Last year, for instance, we introduced kayaking and rappelling on a trial basis to assess both visitor response and the feasibility of organising such events on a larger scale.”
To ensure that these efforts are not solely seen as a government initiative, Sona says local communities have taken ownership of conserving Mechukha’s natural resources. For instance, residents have voluntarily stepped in to protect rivers and conduct night patrols to prevent illegal fishing. Before this, he recalls, rivers were treated as open resources where anyone could fish freely, causing trout populations to decline to levels that would have made events like the angling festival impossible to organise.
“We also explain to local communities that a fish caught once may fetch only a small amount of money, whereas conserving it can generate far greater economic benefits by attracting tourists and anglers year after year,” says Sona.
In other words, the government wants the people of Mechukha to become direct stakeholders in the growth of tourism in the state.
Slow and Steady
Alongside jointly conserving natural resources with local communities, the state has also incentivised residents through subsidies of ₹5 lakh to convert their homes into homestays, creating a viable source of income for many families. Across the state, there are already 855 registered homestays, compared with 250 hotels. This means, the more the people the place attracts, the more the share of its benefits they receive.
This approach, Dorsom believes, could bode well both for sustainable tourism and for the growth of local families. He is confident that owning a homestay in future will help him provide better for his family while allowing him to remain connected to the place he calls home.
“Investing in homestays over hotels also makes sense because we want to develop Mechukha as a destination for those who seek adventure and prefer longer stays,” says Dorsom. “This way, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
In a way, Mechukha is being shaped less for those who measure a holiday by convenience, luxury, and how much they can cover within a limited number of vacation days, and more for those who seek adventure, solitude, and a deeper connection with the place. As part of this effort, officials and locals are also developing an artists' village where creative professionals can stay for a month or two, pursue their research or artistic work, and experience the region at a slower pace.
“We are trying to create tourism products that appeal to a diverse range of visitors rather than relying on a single segment,” says Sona.
All of this, however, the government acknowledges, will need to be supplemented by better connectivity if Mechukha is to become a year-round destination capable of withstanding every season, particularly the unforgiving monsoons. To that end, Sona says road projects are already underway, while there are also plans to introduce smaller aircraft services from Itanagar or Dibrugarh to Mechukha for those who would rather avoid the long journey by road.
Home Advantage
Like Dorsom, many in Mechukha hope that one day their town will stand out amid India's vast and diverse landscape and claim the recognition they believe it deserves. For them, that hope is not merely about tourism or economic prosperity; it is about creating a future for the children who are born in this remote corner of the country.
Perhaps that is why Mechukha has developed a rare sense of collective ownership, something that can often be harder to find in cities. Life has never been easy for the natives ever since they were born, Dorsom says, but those hardships have also brought people closer together. And that sense of community, he believes, could prove to be one of Mechukha's greatest strengths in realising the vision the government has for the town.
Policies that governments make can be only as good as the people who carry them forward. In Mechukha, for all its challenges, that may be the most important advantage the government has.