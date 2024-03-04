HP: CM Flags Off River Rafting Competition, Says Will Promote Adventure Tourism On Large Scale

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday inaugurated the Asian River Rafting Championship to be organised near Basantpur in the Sutlej River.

"As many as 20 National and International teams from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Iran Iraq, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia are participating in this championship,” a statement issued here said.

After flagging off the teams participating in the championship, the chief minister said that the state government was committed to promoting adventure tourism in Himachal and in this direction, a river rafting marathon was also organised at Nadaun in Hamirpur district recently.