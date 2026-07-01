CBSE Asks Schools to Encourage Students, Parents to Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course

P
PTI
Published at:

The CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to promote cyber safety by encouraging students, teachers and parents to enrol in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course and establish cyber clubs to organise monthly awareness activities, according to officials

CBSE Asks Schools to Encourage Students, Parents to Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course
CBSE Asks Schools to Encourage Students, Parents to Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course

"The initiative, under a nationwide campaign by the Home Minister's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents. This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," a senior board official said.

The board has advised schools to organise activities such as quizzes, speeches, poster-making competitions, pledge drives, debates, and awareness sessions on the first Wednesday of every month, observed as "Cyber Jagrookta Diwas". Schools may also integrate cyber awareness into annual events, parent-teacher interactions and special campaigns.

Officials have advised schools to circulate a cyber safety pledge among students, asking them to get their parents’ signatures. The pledge focuses on safe online practices, responsible social media use, and basic cyber hygiene.

CBSE has asked schools to display cyber awareness advisories on parent portals, share a cybercrime awareness comic book prepared by MHA, encourage students and parents to follow "Cyberdost" on social media and use interactive awareness material such as the cyber awareness "Snake and Ladder" game.

"Awareness is our strongest preventive tool. By reaching students, teachers and parents through schools, we are creating a culture of cyber safety that can help protect families and communities from emerging online threats," said I4C director Nishant Kumar.

Related Content
Teacher Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Class 7 Student in Kerala's Idukki - null
Sarthak Sidhant appearing before the parliamentary committee - ANI
Students evaluating their question paper after giving their CBSE exams. - File photo; Representative image
Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representational Image

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories