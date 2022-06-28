Bihar Student Falls To Death From Second Floor Amid Scuffle Over Birthday Party Contribution

In a tragic incident, a student in Punjab lost his life and another is battling for his in a hospital after the duo fell from the second floor while quarreling at a birthday party. According to reports, the dispute broke out over contributions to be made for the party.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at a hostel building in Jalandhar, Punjab, where students from DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology were lodged. The dispute reportedly broke out about how much each person was to contribute for the birthday party of a friend. While quarreling, two students, identified as Aman and Kishan Kumar apparently got physical and fell out of the second floor. Kishan died on the spot while the other is being treated. Both were students of Bsc third year from Bihar.

A case has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Aman, whose condition is said to be critical.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 in Delhi NCR when a 23-year-old was killed after a fight broke out at a birthday party Vasundhara over alcohol.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Rahul, a resident of Ashok Nagar. On the fatal night, Rahul along with his friend Vishnu came to Vasundhara to attend the birthday party of their friend Gaurav.

During the celebrations, Rahul picked up the liquor bottle from which Vishnu was drinking. This enraged Vishnu and a scuffle started between the two. During the fight, Vishnu hurled a water-filled jug towards Rahul which hit him on the head, killing him.