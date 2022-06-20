Abrogation Of 1,600 Obsolete Laws Best Decision By Modi Government In 8 Years: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the best decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the past eight years has been the abrogation of 1,600 erstwhile laws that were hindering the development of the country and progress of the youth.

He said the Centre has set a new dawn and direction to ‘Yuva Shakti’ and ‘Nari Shakti’ in the country, giving prominence to their aspirations, objectives and goals.

“The best decision taken by this government during these eight years for the welfare of this country has been the abrogation of 1,600 erstwhile laws that were obsolete, hindering the development of this country and progress of youth,” Singh said, addressing a youth and women convention at Patnitop in his home constituency of Udhampur.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said under the single exam system, Common Eligibility Test will be conducted this year that will provide a level playing field to the youth of this country as it will be taken in all the 22 official languages with every district having an examination centre not done earlier.

“The Common Eligibility Test is a boon for the women of this country who can now appear without any hindrance as the examination centers for them would be very closer and language will be no bar for them,” he said.

Singh said computerization of CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) has led to an increase in lodging of grievances that has increased manifold from about two lakhs per year to 25 lakhs which is an encouraging trend.

The Union minister said that the ‘Suraksha, Suvidha and Samman’ has been the mantra of the central government for women who are now the part and parcel in the development of this country.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential for StartUps in every sector and emphasized upon the youth for availing unexplored StartUp avenues in the Union territory.

Singh said because of the impetus given by the prime minister which began with his call for “StartUp India StandUp India” from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, the number of StartUps in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 which is something to be cherished by the youth of J&K who want to have a career in different StartUps.

“This shows that the Start-Up ecosystem is going to determine India’s future economy, including that of J&K, and will act as a key pillar for the world economy as well,” he said.

Singh said the StartUp culture in J&K is now evolving with women being seen building their startups in every sector which is a positive thing in itself and will enthuse others towards StartUps.

He stressed that the youth of the country have to play a great role to make a roadmap for the next 25 years, making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ when it will be celebrating its 100 years of independence.