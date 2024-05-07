Top 20 Online Casino Websites In India For Real Money (May 2024)

Popular in India, Parimatch is an online casino that offers a full betting experience with a large selection of games from leading developers. Players may access the casino through the Android-only mobile app or website.

Parimatch has several promos available, including a 150% Welcome Bonus on Slots up to ₹105,000. Standard payment methods make it easier to make deposits and withdrawals, and there are several ways to contact helpful customer service. The casino has a sizable live casino area with top-notch games including roulette and blackjack.

4. Dafabet

A variety of games are available at Dafabet, an online bookmaker established in 2004. These games include Scratchcards, Baccarat, Video Poker, Roulette, Bingo, Craps, and Keno. Live dealers offer an online gaming environment.

The platform has a downloadable app for Android devices and functions well on desktop and mobile browsers. Excellent customer support is offered by Dafabet Casino by phone, email, and live chat, guaranteeing quick problem resolution.

5. Rajabet

Rajabets, owned by Corpmove N.V., is an Indian online casino offering a wide range of games including Slots, Keno, Videopoker, Bingo, Jackpot Games, Blackjack, Baccarat, Scratch Cards, Crash games, and Craps and Dice.

The live casino section features top titles from providers like Evolution, Bombay Live, Pragmatic Play, BetGames, ElCasino, Ezugi, JetX, Aviatrix, Skyward, and CricketX. Players can access promotions and bonuses, including a 150% welcome bonus of up to ₹100,000. The casino supports various payment options and offers games on its mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

6. 1xbet

1xBet, founded in 2007, offers a complete online casino experience for Indian players, with a wide range of game genres including slots, TV games, bingo, crash games, card games, keno, Asian games, scratch cards, and virtual sports. With over 100 unique games in its 1xGames division, the site accepts more than 50 payment methods and is available in numerous languages for regional gamers.

7. Luckyspins

Luckyspins Casino, launched in 2022, is an internet online casino imparting quite a few online casino titles from top providers and neighborhood video games. It functions stay dealer games like Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker Games, Lottery, and TV Games.

Lucky Spins is a user-friendly casino offering a variety of popular games, including bingo, table games, slots, scratch cards, and live casino games. It accepts Indian rupees and offers a match deposit welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹20,000.

The operator also offers popular games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. Payment methods like UPI and e-wallets allow quick withdrawals within 24 hours. Lucky Spins is safe and trustworthy with a Curacao gaming license and uses RNG and encryption technology for a secure gambling environment.

Players can manually look for their favorite titles or use the built-in seek feature. The platform offers a couple of payment techniques and is to be had in diverse languages which include English, Estonian, Finnish, and French.

8. Bettilt

An all-encompassing casino experience is provided by Bettilt Casino, an Indian online casino that makes use of single-wallet technology and cutting-edge gaming software. A variety of games, including slots, jackpots, roulette, blackjack, and poker, are available to players.

For in-person entertainment, the casino also features a live casino area. On their first three deposits, new players may get bonuses of up to ₹90,000 and 150 free spins. Both desktop and mobile browsers may be used to visit the casino.

9. CasinoDays

2020 saw the opening of Casino Days, an online casino offering a huge library of games along with a ₹1,000,000,000 welcome bonus. The casino offers a quick gaming experience with more than five thousand games from leading providers.

Casino Days Casino offers over 5,000 games from top software developers, including table games, live casino games, and online slots. With 4,300 mobile games and 450 live dealer games, it caters to all gamers. With short withdrawal processing periods, the casino provides various deposit and withdrawal options.

10. 1Win

1win is a gambling platform offering a variety of casino games and promotions, including multiple deposit bonuses, loyalty programs, and legality in Curacao. It features cashback deals, reload offers, free spins, and tournament deals. The platform also has an Indian games section with games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Three Card Rummy, and Bollywood Stars.

To join, download the 1Win app on Android or iOS, and bet at a bookmaker's office for individuals aged 18 or older. The platform offers secure payment methods and is available in Hindi, English, Telugu, and Marathi.

11. 22bet

22Bet India is a popular sports betting site in India, offering over 1,000 daily markets and a wide selection of markets. It offers excellent coverage, high odds, bonuses, promotions in rupees, and multiple payment methods.

Despite its outdated design, 22Bet covers numerous events and markets, making it an excellent choice for Indian customers seeking diverse bets. Despite slow withdrawals, the online betting experience is exceptional, making it a top choice for sports enthusiasts.

12. 4rabet

With a 700% match rate, 4rabet is an Indian-focused sportsbook and casino with over 9,000 games and a substantial welcome bonus. With so many gambling possibilities, 4rabet is a great alternative for those who want to get started quickly. Some of the gambling options include sports betting, e-sports, and cricket.

The online casino accepts INR payments and is offered in 3 awesome Hindi languages. Numerous video games are available on the net, which include video poker, keno, slots, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, stay casino, crash video games, bingo, lottery, and TV games.

There are more than a dozen incentives available for casino video games and betting. The welcome bonus is legitimate for as much as 90,000 Indian rupees and covers the first four deposits at varying healthy quotes. Reload bonuses, cashback offers, slot payout bonuses, and seasonal promotions are a few additional blessings.

With a minimum deposit limit of 100 INR for cryptocurrencies and a withdrawal limit varying from 700 INR to 1,500 INR according to the method selected, 4rabet allows several payment options in India. Customer service is offered in Hindi via email and live chat, both of which are available 24/7.

13. Big Boost

Established in 2023, Big Boost is a premier Indian casino website that provides a wide range of gaming options, safe and secure transactions, competitive win rates, and attentive customer support. The government of Curacao has granted the site a license, and it abides by stringent guidelines like as SSL encryption, frequent audits, and fair play regulations.

Via email, Live Chat, phone, and a FAQ area, it provides a strong customer care system and a mobile-friendly design to audiences all over the world. With more than 5,000 casino games from well-known providers, Big Boost offers a realistic gaming experience that is akin to going to a real casino.

Indian players can receive ₹1 lakh over their first three deposits with a 100% reload up to ₹50,000, 50% reload up to ₹25,000, and 50% reload up to ₹25,000. To claim, players must deposit a minimum of ₹500 and have 14 days to claim their bonus, which must be wagered 35x.

14. Melbet

Melbet, an Indian online casino and sportsbook, has been a popular choice since 2012. Launched in 2012, it offers a wide variety of games and low deposit limits, making it the best online casino in India. Melbet features phone and IM support, Android and iOS apps, a bingo & poker network, and partnerships with over 60+ providers.

Melbet is a casino that provides a payback incentive to VIP customers on their first five deposits, with match rates ranging from 50% to 200%. Players may earn up to 31,000 INR and 290 FS for every deposit. Melbet allows 96 payment options in India, with a minimum withdrawal amount of 105 INR and a 15-minute payout period. Customer service is offered by live chat, Telegram, and phone.

15. Mostbet

Mostbet is a reliable sports betting site with a user-friendly app, quick loading times, and a Hindi-accessible website. It offers a decent sign-up bonus, free live streaming of sporting activities, and a decent sign-up bonus. However, it lacks phone support and withdrawals are slow. New users can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to 34,000 INR, making Mostbet a solid option for Indian betting.

16. 7Cric

Slot machines, card video games, instantaneous win video games, TV games, live online casino video games, and sportsbook games are only a few of the gaming goods to be had at 7Cric Casino, a certified online playing platform that changed based inside the Philippines in 2022. Leading Indian bet firm 7Cric Casino India is a multiple award-prevailing agencies that has been nominated for plenty of accolades, consisting of Most Innovative Marketing Campaign and Best New Indian Operator of the Year.

In addition to 54 card games, 10 instant-win games, 13 TV games, and 65 low-to-medium-volatility slots, the casino also provides 250% first-deposit sportsbook introductory bonuses. 7Cric Casino is a respectable option for online gambling, with a minimum transaction requirement of 500 INR for deposits and the lowest withdrawal amount.

17. PariPesa

Paripesa is an online betting site offering various football betting options, exciting promotions, and 24/7 customer support. It is available in Hindi and offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to 12,000 INR on the first minimum deposit of 80 INR. However, it has rigid bonus wagering requirements and an unorganized website.

18. LuckyNiki

Indian players may take advantage of LuckyNiki's exclusive Starter Pack, which comes with a welcome bonus of 250 free spins and a maximum bonus of one lakh. Numerous games, including slots, live casinos, progressive jackpots, and virtual sports, are available at the well-known casino.

LuckyNiki is renowned for its extensive game collection, generous welcome bonuses, and VIP bonuses. As part of the A-lister program, the casino provides additional cashback and other perks. It offers high RTP slots with an RTP of 98.5% and more and table games with an RTP of around 99.56%.

19. Yolo247

Yolo247 Casino is a virtual gambling platform that offers over 700 games for Indian players, including live casino, instant games, and classic table gambling. The platform also features three bookmakers where users can bet on their favorite sporting events. New players receive a unique welcome bonus of +400% up to 24,000 Indian rupees, providing an incredible advantage to start their casino journey. Yolo247 offers various bonuses and promotions to make the gaming experience unique. The welcome bonus is a 400% bonus for new players, increasing their initial capital by 4 times.

Yolo247 offers a deposit bonus with a 5% cashback bonus for each repeat deposit, reversing a part of lost funds. The platform also gives a referral bonus for players who invite friends, with a 10% bonus on the first deposit and 5% on subsequent deposits. Yolo247 gives various deposit and withdrawal strategies, making ensure secure and handy economic transactions. The popular game, Aviator, gives dynamic gameplay and immediate win opportunities.

20. Batery

Batery India is an Indian online sportsbook offering betting options, a user-friendly mobile app, diverse payment methods, bonuses, and excellent customer support. It caters to sports enthusiasts in cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and eSports. Users can bet on popular sports, enjoy pre-match betting, and live betting during games. Registration requires age, identification documents, and email addresses.

Top 10 Real Money Casino Sites to Look:

Registering with the top 10 online real money casinos in your state ensures access to top welcome bonuses and an extensive portfolio of casino games, making it a beneficial investment.

Fun88 Stake.com Parimatch Dafabet Rajabet 1xbet Luckyspin Bettilt CasinoDays 1Win

Is Online Gambling Legal in India?

The only states in India that have legalized Internet gambling are Sikkim, Daman, and Goa. State and federal legislation govern online gambling in India. Those who are not residents of these states, however, may be prosecuted under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Public Gaming Act of 1867. Many foreign websites still provide venues to Indian gamblers even though there have been no arrests for online gaming. Although internet gambling is prohibited in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there is little chance of legal action being taken. The Union government is rumored to tighten laws, especially regarding UPI payments. But if you see UPI payments available with these mentioned casino sites you are safe to play online casino games.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.