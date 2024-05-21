Indian Inequities Beyond Elections

Despite absolute power, strongmen never leave anything to chance, nor did Putin; his fierce but jailed detractor, Alexei Navalny, decided to die in the Arctic penal colony days before the elections. The never-ending Presidential hustings in the United States will culminate with polling in November. That election’s outcomes will determine the future of democracy in the US and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the world's most populous country, India, is amidst protracted polls to elect a new government. Within the conflicted opinions and contradictory reports, the consensus mostly settles in favour of Modi and his party retaining power for another term. Though, by the very essence of democracy, by now, anti-incumbency fatigue should have set sails against the Modi government's chances of re-election. Towards the end of its second five-year term in 2014, the last Congress party-led Indian government had come apart at the seams, which in part heralded Modi to power despite his less-than-savoury past. However, Modi is no ordinary politician; he has already carved his niche among the authoritarian leaders who, for different reasons but with a singular purpose of absolutist power, have curtailed democracies in their respective countries. Modi's elevation to an ethereal godfather-like figure in India is complete, with no other pretender allowed in sight. Such is his domination: there is no party, no government, and just Modi. Though not unprecedented, such an absolute and constricting stranglehold on power is no accident; instead, it resulted from carefully orchestrated manipulations at different levels in multiple dimensions. Ever since coming to power in 2014 with a smothering majority, Modi and his party have altered the political discourse and landscape in the country, which became more acute after an even greater mandate in the 2019 elections. Throughout his time as prime minister so far, he never wavered from his extreme nationalism, schismatic ideology, and rabid agenda and has torn away whatever form of secularism Indian politicians of different hues would profess.