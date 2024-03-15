Reflecting on the genesis of 'Almost Love', Baksi shares, "Almost Love is a journey into the depths of an artist's soul, exploring the profound impact of love and loss on the creative spirit. The disappearance of his muse leaves Neil Ray a ghost of his yesteryears, and he struggles to paint anymore. The book is a gripping narrative of his struggle to reconcile with his muse and his ultimate rebirth, which takes readers on a rollercoaster of emotions, blending art, sex, black money, and vengeance. The response to the book has been amazing."