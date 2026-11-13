Review of Antara Mukherjee's 'Beyond Our Births'

A beautiful yet poignant bildungsroman, Antara Mukherjee’s Beyond Our Births (Bloomsbury India), follows Nimki, a girl in search of a home. As she sets off, she realises that home, family and belonging transcend the normative definitions of shelter, blood relations or memory. “The home where she had found the love of a mother refused to shelter her, and the home that had given her shelter denied her love...” The novel rests on the themes of womanhood, migration, class and the violence of kindness. It is driven by the twin conundrums of nationalism and identity. The circumstances of Nimki’s birth define her place in society and people around her refuse to look beyond the labels attached to her name. Though she is reluctant to conform, these ideas are reinforced, and her journey of self-exploration costs her the very thing she had always wished for: love.