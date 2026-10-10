Pretty Little Liars Star Keegan Allen Attacked, Robbed At Gunpoint In LA

Keegan Allen is popular for his role on Pretty Little Liars.
He has confessed to being robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in LA.
The cops are on the lookout for nabbing the two suspects.
Actor Keegan Allen has revealed that he was the victim of an armed robbery and assault in West Hollywood. The Pretty Little Liars star, who portrayed Toby Cavanaugh throughout the show’s seven-season run, posted a video on Instagram late Thursday, recounting how he was attacked at gunpoint outside an upscale grocery store on Wednesday night.
"I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," he said in the video, before expressing his frustration over the stolen watch.
Pretty Little Liars Star Robbed
“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” Allen insisted in the caption of his Instagram post. “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.” A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident to TMZ, revealing that it occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. According to the official, the actor was confronted by two men dressed entirely in black.
According to the department, the victim alleged that he was approached by “two adult male suspects dressed in black clothing. According to the victim, one suspect pointed a silver handgun at him while the second suspect brandished a knife. The suspects demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet. During the incident, one of the suspects struck the victim in the face with the handgun, causing a laceration to his forehead. The suspects took the victim’s watch and fled the location in an unknown vehicle.”
He added, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless." The actor shared he was in the hospital and had suffered a concussion. Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010 to 2017.