Pretty Little Liars Star Keegan Allen Attacked, Robbed At Gunpoint In LA

Pretty Little Liars Star Robbed

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” Allen insisted in the caption of his Instagram post. “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.” A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident to TMZ, revealing that it occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. According to the official, the actor was confronted by two men dressed entirely in black.