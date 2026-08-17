Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap Wins ‘Secret Program Fellini’ Award In Italy For Assamese Film

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Assamese filmmaker received the honour from acclaimed Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf, adding another milestone to the film’s growing international festival journey.

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap
Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap Wins Fellini Award In Italy Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap wins prestigious Fellini honour for Assamese cinema.

  • Kok Kok Kokoook earns recognition after premieres at major international festivals.

  • Mohsen Makhmalbaf presented the award at Italy’s Lucania Film Festival.

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap has received the ‘Secret Program Fellini’ Award at the 27th Lucania Film Festival in Pisticci, Basilicata, Italy, for his Assamese film Kok Kok Kokoook. The award, named after legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini, recognises his contribution to world cinema and influence on generations of filmmakers. The honour marks a major achievement in Kashyap’s growing international career.

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap receives Fellini honour

The award was presented by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, who also curated the festival’s Secret Program. According to PTI, Kashyap described the recognition as a dream, particularly because Makhmalbaf’s films have been a major source of inspiration for him.

“Having our film ‘Kok Kok Kokoook’ curated by legendary filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and receiving an award from him, feels like a dream. His films have always deeply influenced and inspired me,” Kashyap said.

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The filmmaker added that receiving an award named after Fellini and presented by another major figure of world cinema had left him filled with renewed enthusiasm and inspiration. He also expressed gratitude to his cast and crew, saying the recognition belonged to everyone involved in the film.

Kok Kok Kokoook’s international festival journey

Kok Kok Kokoook is currently having its European premiere at the Lucania Film Festival. Its international journey began with its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival before it travelled to the International Film Festival of Kerala and the Dhaka International Film Festival.

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Made as Kashyap’s graduation film at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, the Assamese feature follows Siken, a migrant chicken seller whose beloved RX100 motorcycle goes missing. Fearing that he may be framed in a false police case, Siken eventually transforms into the motorcycle itself. The film uses magic realism to explore contemporary politics in Assam and India alongside the struggles faced by migrants.

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Kashyap previously made the short film The Horse From Heaven, which was an official entry at the 2023 Oscars and won several festival awards. His nonfiction film Flowers In A Hailstorm premiered at Japan’s Nara International Film Festival.

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