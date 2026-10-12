Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding To Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi got married in Hawaii.
Tobey Maguire, Meyer’s ex-husband, officiated the wedding ceremony.
Meyer and Ogunlesi's wedding was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Courteney Cox.
Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi are married!
Meyer, the jewellery designer and entrepreneur, 49, got married to Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, in Hawaii on Saturday (October 10).
Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Meyer’s ex-husband, officiated the wedding ceremony.
Tobey Maguire's ex-wife's wedding
Meyer and Ogunlesi tied the knot at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. As per reports in international portals, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos, his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Rachel Zoe, among others, attended the ceremony.
Maguire and Meyer officially finalised their divorce, 10 years after they separated and six years after they filed on September 21.
Meyer and Ogunlesi's relationship
Meyer and Ogunlesi’s wedding comes after the pair welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year.
Meyer confirmed the news in June in a Father’s Day post for Ogunles.
“A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” she wrote on Instagram.
They were first linked in summer 2023, before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual Baby2Baby Gala that November.
In August 2024, Meyer announced their engagement on Instagram with the sweet caption, “YES!!! ♥️♾️✨.”
Meyer and Maguire's wedding
Meyer and Maguire were married from 2007 to 2016. They share a daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17.
Despite their divorce, they maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their children.
Meyer wore a strapless white gown, while Ogunlesi donned a black suit and bow tie for the ceremony.
Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?
Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company whose artists include Young Thug, charlieonnafriday and Myles Frost.